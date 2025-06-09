Fiji to face South Africa in Quarterfinal

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team will face South Africa again in the quarterfinals of the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Bordeaux after the Blitzboks sneaked into the last eight as the second-best third-placed team.

South Africa’s progression was confirmed after New Zealand defeated Argentina in the final pool match, a result that allowed the Blitzboks to advance and set up an immediate rematch with Fiji.

Fiji had topped their pool after beating South Africa 15-12 to book their place in the last eight, while South Africa progressed through the best third-placed teams’ ranking to earn another shot at the Fijians.

The quarterfinal is scheduled for 1:52 am Fiji time, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.