FTU rejects salary cut proposal

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Teachers Union has rejected any proposal to cut civil servants’ salaries amid rising fuel costs.

In a statement, the union expressed concern over comments attributed to the Prime Minister in a local newspaper suggesting salary reductions could be considered if increasing fuel prices place further pressure on government finances.

The FTU says such a move would unfairly burden workers who are already struggling with the rising cost of living and ongoing economic challenges.

“Workers are not responsible for the global fuel crisis or the international economic conditions that have contributed to rising fuel prices, inflation, and supply chain disruptions. It is unfair and unacceptable for them to be expected to bear the consequences of challenges beyond their control.”

Article continues after advertisement

The union says living costs, including food, transport and other household expenses, have increased significantly in recent years, placing many families under financial strain.

According to the FTU, any reduction in salaries would further erode workers’ purchasing power and worsen financial hardships for households across the country.

The union also highlighted the role public servants played during the COVID-19 pandemic and Fiji’s economic recovery, arguing that workers should not be penalized for circumstances beyond their control.

The FTU is urging the government to focus on measures that protect workers’ incomes, strengthen social safety nets and improve living standards.

It says salary cuts would not address the root causes of rising fuel prices and inflation, and could instead reduce consumer spending and slow economic growth.

The union is calling for alternative measures to be explored first, including reducing wasteful expenditure, improving efficiency in public administration, and pursuing initiatives that stimulate economic activity.

The FTU also stressed the need for transparency and consultation, noting the Prime Minister’s indication that he would review financial projections provided by the Minister for Finance.

The union maintains that workers should not be made to carry the cost of a global economic crisis they did not create.