Defence directed to follow formal process in QEB armoury case

Isaia Ledua outside the Suva High Court. [Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The Suva High Court has today directed a defense counsel to make a formal application in relation to the charges laid against his client, who allegedly broke into the Queen Elizabeth Barracks Armory in Nabua.

36-year-old Isaia Ledua appeared before Judge Justice Daniel Goundar today, facing one count each of aggravated burglary and damaging property.

Ledua is alleged to have committed the offenses alongside others between April 7 and 9 this year. He is further alleged to have damaged an Armory keypad locker valued at $730.

The state sought additional time to complete and file further information in the case.

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Defense counsel Jerry Dinati raised an application seeking to have the charges reduced to trespassing.

However, Justice Goundar told Dinati that he must file formal applications before the court.

The matter has been adjourned to the 27th of this month for a plea.