Misinformation fuels sugar lease renewal concerns

[Photo: FILE]

Many sugarcane farmers are hesitant to renew their land leases, a trend that is raising serious concerns for the Ministry of Sugar Industry.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna claims this lack of interest is being driven by misinformation, warning that it will severely impact long-term sugar production.

The already fragile sugar industry will face further challenges if farmers opt not to renew their land leases.

“Right now, our main concern is the renewal of land leases that are set to expire before 2030. There is growing concern that some farmers may choose not to renew their leases due to misinformation. If this trend continues, it could have a significant impact on sugarcane production and the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry.”

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Tunabuna adds that farmers are not taking advantage of the available opportunities.

He says that a considerable amount of land originally leased for sugarcane farming is lying idle, and support continues to be provided to encourage its productive use and increase sugarcane cultivation.

Sugar Cane Growers Fund Chief Executive Raj Sharma says they are working closely with the Ministry of Lands to ensure farming leases are renewed in time.

“We have a good working relationship with the Ministry of Lands, and through our collaborative efforts, approximately 70 percent of agricultural leases have already been renewed. This is a positive development, as it provides greater security for farmers and helps ensure the continued use of land for sugarcane cultivation.”

The Ministry of Sugar Industry, alongside the Sugar Cane Growers Fund, is intensifying engagements with farmers and landowners, and these joint efforts aim to secure crucial lease renewals and safeguard national sugar production levels heading toward 2030.