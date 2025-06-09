Drua fall short against Waratahs in Super W opener

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women have opened their Super W campaign with a hard-fought 42–29 defeat to defending champions the Waratahs in Sydney this afternoon.

Despite striking first to get their season underway, the Drua showed early intent and attacking spark, but were outmuscled in key moments as the home side’s experience and structure began to take control.

Still, the Fijians continued to fight back with flair and physicality throughout the contest.

The Waratahs went into halftime leading 28–17, capitalising on their opportunities and maintaining pressure on the Drua defence.

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In the second half, the visitors showed more resilience and attacking urgency, but were unable to close the gap as the defending champions held firm to seal the win.

Drua will host the Western Force next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 2pm.

Watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.