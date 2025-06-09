Ma'afu sets sights on Flying Fijians coaching role

[File Photo]

Former FIJI Water Flying Fijians forward Campese Ma’afu has revealed his ambition to one day be part of the national team’s coaching setup, saying his passion for Fiji Rugby continues to drive him long after his playing career.

Currently coaching in Australia, Ma’afu says representing Fiji at the highest level left a lasting impact on him and has fuelled his desire to give back to the game in his homeland.

While his immediate focus is on assisting the Fiji Under-20 side at the World Rugby U20 Championship later this month, Ma’afu admitted that a role with the Flying Fijians remains one of his major career goals.

The former national rep says his heart has always remained with Fiji and that his experiences in the white jersey continue to inspire him.

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Ma’afu believes former players understand the significance of representing the country and have a responsibility to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.

Having spent years in the international game, he said the opportunity to contribute to the development of Fiji Rugby, whether through age-grade programmes or eventually at Flying Fijians level, is something he is passionate about pursuing.

For now, however, Ma’afu’s attention is firmly on helping Fiji’s rising stars prepare for the Junior World Cup, where he hopes to play a role in shaping the future of Fijian rugby.