Tawake excited by next generation

[Source: File]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women captain Bitila Tawake says seeing a new generation of players rise through the ranks has been one of the most rewarding aspects of her leadership role as the side prepares to launch its Super W season against defending champions the NSW Waratahs.

While leading the team remains a proud responsibility, Tawake admits her greatest excitement comes from watching young players fulfill dreams of representing the Drua after years of looking up to the squad.

“Just hearing them say they used to watch us on TV and looked up to us as role models, and now they’re playing alongside us, that’s probably more exciting than being captain.”

The experienced lock said the influx of fresh talent signals the continued growth of women’s rugby in Fiji and highlights how far the Drua program has come since its inaugural season.

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Several players are expected to make their Super Rugby Women’s debuts this weekend, and Tawake believes their inclusion is another important step in strengthening the local game.

“Seeing them grow every day, absorb the environment and continue adding value to the team is something we look forward to. Their debut means a lot, not just for the team but for the growth of women’s rugby in Fiji.”

The Drua face an immediate test against a Waratahs side that has established itself as the benchmark of the competition, but Tawake is confident her side is prepared for the challenge.

The Waratahs enter the clash as defending champions and boast a squad packed with international experience, including several Wallaroos stars.

“We know they’re always one of the toughest teams in the competition. They always bring their A-game and so do we.”

Rather than overcomplicating their approach, Tawake said the focus this week has been on executing the fundamentals while maintaining the trademark Drua style that has made them one of the competition’s most entertaining teams.

“We want to stick to our basics, play structured rugby and also bring our flair.”

The skipper expects a fierce contest dominated by physical confrontations and intense collisions, particularly against a Waratahs outfit renowned for its forward power.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of physicality. They have some dominant Wallaroos players in their squad, so it’s definitely going to be a game to watch.”

With experienced campaigners guiding an emerging crop of talent, the Drua will be looking to make a strong statement in their opening match and lay the foundation for what Tawake hopes will be another successful season.

The game kicks off at 4.35pm tomorrow in Sydney, and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.