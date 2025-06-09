Embassy operations fully audited

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade says questions about the cost and operations of Fiji’s diplomatic missions are legitimate and welcomed in any democracy.

In a statement, the Ministry says the Fiji Embassy in Israel, like all government-funded overseas missions, is subject to strict oversight processes including parliamentary budget scrutiny, annual reporting, internal financial controls and independent audits.

It says accountability for staffing, operational costs and reimbursements is properly addressed through Parliament, audited financial statements, Annual Reports and oversight by the Office of the Auditor-General.

The Ministry stresses that Fiji’s foreign missions are established to advance national interests abroad and must be assessed based on official data and verified reports rather than speculation.

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It also stresses its commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that regular reporting and independent audits ensure public funds are properly managed.

The Ministry adds that these established oversight systems are designed to provide the public with accurate and reliable information on government expenditure.