Fiji tightens grip on New Zealand eggplant market

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji has cemented its position as New Zealand’s dominant eggplant supplier, accounting for virtually 100 percent of all imported eggplants into the country between 2021 and 2024.

Import values have risen steadily from NZ$1.15 million in 2021 to NZ$1.79 million in 2024, highlighting strong and growing demand for Fiji-grown produce.

The value of Fiji’s eggplants has also surged, with prices increasing from NZ$3.99 per kilogram in 2021 to NZ$6.86 per kilogram in 2024 — a 72 percent jump in just four years.

Industry observers say the increase reflects Fiji’s ability to consistently deliver quality produce to the New Zealand market.

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With one major glasshouse operation near Auckland supplying about 80 percent of New Zealand’s locally grown eggplants, significant off-season opportunities remain for Pacific exporters.

Growing demand for plant-based foods, including products such as baba ganoush and vegan burger patties, is also driving demand and creating new opportunities for Fiji’s agricultural sector.