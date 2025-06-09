Students urged to reject drugs and protect future

Students are being urged to reject drugs and help protect Fiji’s future as concerns over drug abuse and HIV continue to grow.

Speaking at the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking commemoration at Delainamasi Government School today, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni

Ravunawa told more than 1,000 students they have a vital role in safeguarding themselves, their communities and the nation.

He encouraged students to become advocates against drug abuse by sharing awareness messages learned at school with their families and communities.

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Ravunawa described the rise in illicit drug use and HIV infections as one of Fiji’s most serious public health challenges, highlighting the strong link between the two issues.

He revealed that Fiji recorded 2,016 new HIV cases in 2025, a 27 percent increase from the previous year.

The country also recorded 117 HIV-related deaths, including children.

The Assistant Minister urged students to resist peer pressure and make positive life choices, saying true strength lies in having the courage to reject drugs and other risky behaviours.

He also called on senior students to lead by example and become positive role models for younger children, stressing that leadership is measured by influence rather than age.

Ravunawa says the fight against drugs and HIV requires a united effort, adding that schools, government agencies, religious organisations, families and communities must work together to address the growing challenge.