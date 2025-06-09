New tractor to boost farming productivity in Ra

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

A farmer in Dama Village, Ra, is expected to significantly increase productivity after receiving a tractor and disc harrow through the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs’ iTaukei Business Support Fund.

In a statement, 41-year-old Eparama Nasomia, who has been farming for more than eight years, says the new equipment will help overcome challenges that previously slowed his farming operations.

Before receiving the assistance, Nasomia relied on hired machinery or even cows to prepare his land, a process he described as costly and time-consuming.

“With this new tractor, I can prepare land faster, work more efficiently, and get more done. It will help improve our family’s income and future.”

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A former mechanic, Nasomia, thanked the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the Government for supporting rural farmers and creating opportunities for economic growth within iTaukei communities.

The assistance forms part of ongoing government efforts to equip farmers with modern machinery, improve agricultural productivity, and strengthen livelihoods in rural areas.

The government says increasing access to farming equipment will help boost production, improve efficiency, and contribute to the long-term growth and sustainability of Fiji’s agricultural sector.