Digital disruption hits Pacific media

ABC International Development Director of Engagement and Programs Aaron Kearney Speaking at the Pacific Media Partnership Conference 2026 in Port Moresby.

Rising operational costs and rapid digital disruption are placing significant pressure on Pacific broadcasters as global platforms continue to reshape how audiences access and consume news and entertainment.

Speaking at the Pacific Media Partnership Conference 2026 in Port Moresby, ABC International Development Director of Engagement and Programs Aaron Kearney says the industry is now facing challenges driven largely by external forces, including algorithm changes, big tech dominance, fragmented audiences and artificial intelligence.

He says broadcasters can no longer afford to see each other as competitors, stressing that collaboration across the region is now critical for survival in an increasingly competitive media environment.

Kearney says evidence from other regions, including Southeast Asia, shows that media organisations working together are performing better than those operating in isolation, particularly in content production and distribution.

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He adds that Pacific broadcasters hold a unique advantage through their deep understanding of local cultures, communities and audiences, but must be clear about their value when entering partnerships to ensure fair and sustainable outcomes.

EMTV TV Production Head Patricia Popei also called for stronger cooperation across the sector, saying rising costs of international content are forcing broadcasters to rethink operations and focus more on local programming.

She says partnerships are no longer optional but necessary for survival, warning that without collaboration, some stations may struggle to remain viable in the changing media landscape.