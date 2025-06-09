Family seeks answers after son's death

The mother of the late Radravu consented to the publication of the image of her son above.

A grieving mother is demanding answers following the death of her 30-year-old son at the Valelevu Health Centre last night.

Earlier today, Police confirmed the death of Sakeasi Osea Radravu and announced that the Criminal Investigation Department has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

A post-mortem examination has also been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say the investigation will also examine claims that members of a joint task force were involved in a raid where Radravu was allegedly present.

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Speaking to FBC News this afternoon, Radravu’s mother, Cema Volau, who has consented to the publication of her name and her son’s image, alleged that her son died from injuries sustained during an assault by police and military officers.

Volau claims her son was accused in connection with a robbery at the home of a military officer in Kinoya in early April.

She alleges that on April 23, Radravu was assaulted at his flat before being taken to the Valelevu Police Station.

According to Volau, the actual suspect was later arrested and her son was subsequently released.

She says that following the alleged incident, Radravu’s health deteriorated and he was repeatedly taken to hospital before he passed away last night.

Volau also revealed that investigators visited the family’s home today to gather information as part of the ongoing inquiry.

She has further denied claims that the family was pressured to proceed with a death certificate and waive the post-mortem examination.

The Criminal Investigation Department is continuing its investigation.