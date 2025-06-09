Delta Tigers after another Fiji FACT title

[Rewa Football/Facebook]

Rewa has won three BiC Fiji FACT titles and finished as runners-up on four occasions, which means they are one of the modern powerhouses in the competition’s history.

They won their first Fiji FACT title in 2011, defeating Labasa 1-0 at Churchill Park in Lautoka. The Delta Tigers returned to glory in 2017 with a 1-0 win over Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park, then successfully defended the title in 2018, beating Labasa 5-3 on penalties.

According to the Fiji Football Association, the Labasa-Rewa rivalry has become a major feature of the tournament. Rewa has played Labasa in four Fiji FACT finals, winning twice and losing twice.

The two sides also met in last year’s final, where Labasa defeated Rewa on penalties.

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Interestingly, Rewa has never faced Ba, Suva, Nadroga, or Nasinu in a Fiji FACT final, despite those districts having strong histories in local football.

As the 2026 Fiji FACT approaches in Labasa, Rewa will once again aim to reclaim the title and add another proud chapter to the district’s football legacy.

The Delta Tigers have been drawn in the same pool as defending champions Labasa, alongside Suva and Navua, setting up another exciting tournament storyline.

The Fiji FACT kicks off on June 19 at Subrail Park in Labasa, with pool matches running through June 21 before the semi-finals and final are played the following weekend.