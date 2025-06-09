Youth need support, not judgement: Counsellor

[Photo: FILE]

Young people need trusted relationships and quality time with adults rather than judgement and criticism.

This was highlighted by United Nations National Stress Counsellor Saimone Tuni, who says society is often too quick to label and blame young people without understanding what they are experiencing.

Speaking on growing concerns around mental health issues, drug abuse and risky behaviour among youth, Tuni says discussions on youth issues frequently focus on behaviour while ignoring the thoughts and emotions driving those actions.

Tuni stresses that many young people are struggling because adults are no longer fully present in their lives, with work, money, and other priorities often taking precedence over meaningful relationships.

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He says young people need adults who will listen to them, spend time with them, and create environments where they feel valued and trusted.

According to Tuni, the absence of these connections can contribute to mental health challenges, as young people may begin to feel unimportant and disconnected.

Meanwhile, Pacific Youth Council Coordinator Miliana Iga says young people across the region continue to face challenges in having their concerns heard, including by Pacific leaders.

She says that while Pacific youth have gained recognition on the global stage, there is still work to be done to ensure their voices are listened to closer to home.

Iga says culture, faith, and identity remain important foundations for discussions on youth development and leadership in the Pacific.