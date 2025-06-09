Green campaign gains public momentum

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Environmental advocacy is gaining strong momentum in Fiji, with a grassroots campaign that began three years ago now attracting more than 1,000 participants.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is preparing to host its fourth Annual Roadside Campaign in celebration of World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

The event will bring together students, community groups, businesses, government representatives and environmental advocates in a shared effort to promote environmental responsibility.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the campaign has grown beyond a single event and is evolving into a wider movement focused on community-led action and environmental awareness.

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He says the Foundation envisions communities across the country organizing their own environmental initiatives and standing together in support of protecting Fiji’s environment and oceans.

Participation has increased significantly over the years, rising from around 400 people in its first two editions to more than 1,000 participants last year.

This year’s campaign is expected to draw hundreds of advocates, including students from about 21 schools, alongside community organisations and members of the public.

The event will feature roadside awareness activities, with participants sharing environmental messages through poetry, speeches, songs, artwork and performances.