Need for more exposure

Fiji Men’s Cricket assistant head coach Jone Seuvou is calling for more exposure and gametime for their national side’s before gearing up for major international tournaments.

Unlike many other countries they usually compete against, he says Fiji usually has close to no friendly matches against neighbouring countries throughout the year.

The only place national teams usually get gametime is from local tournaments, but this is not enough to give them tough competition to prepare for international events like Olympic Qualifers.

“It’ll be no use if we just keep playing against local teams here because there’s no real competition here, and we can grow if we dont have tough competition. So we need to be playing against tough overseas opposition.”

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He adds that they simply cannot lift the standard of their game, if all they compete againts are local teams.