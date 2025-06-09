Direct Nouméa flights return this September

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways is strengthening regional connectivity with the return of direct flights between Nadi and Nouméa, a move expected to add more than 10,000 seats annually and boost tourism, trade, and business links across the Pacific.

The national carrier announced that its direct service to New Caledonia will resume on September 22, operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays through its regional subsidiary, Fiji Link.

The reinstatement of the route reconnects two key Pacific hubs and comes as Fiji Airways continues to expand its regional network.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says that as New Caledonia remains an important market for the airline, the return of the service will create new opportunities for travelers and businesses in both destinations.

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He says the additional capacity will support tourism growth, strengthen trade ties, and enhance people-to-people connections throughout the region.

Scurrah adds that the route will also serve an important role for the Pacific’s development community, with Nouméa and Suva hosting several major regional organizations.

The service will provide passengers with seamless connections through Nadi to Fiji Airways’ wider international network, including destinations across the Pacific, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada.

Tickets for the Nadi-Nouméa service went on sale today through Fiji Airways and authorized travel agents.