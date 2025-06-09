Electoral reform timing questioned

The organization says international democratic standards discourage major changes to electoral systems less than a year before an election. [Photo: FILE]

Dialogue Fiji has raised concerns over comments by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka indicating that Fiji’s ongoing constitutional review could include changes to the country’s electoral system.

The organisation says changing electoral rules this close to the next general election could undermine electoral integrity and public confidence.

Dialogue Fiji adds that the election campaign period has already been declared and political parties are actively recruiting candidates, raising funds and preparing campaign strategies under the current electoral system.

It argues that altering the rules now would create uncertainty for political parties, candidates and voters.

Article continues after advertisement

The organization says international democratic standards discourage major changes to electoral systems less than a year before an election.

Dialogue Fiji warned that changing the electoral system while campaigning is already underway would be like changing the rules of a game after it has already started.

It also raised concerns that any proposed reforms may not be finalised until late 2026, leaving only a few months before the constitutional deadline for the next election.

Dialogue Fiji has written to the Electoral Commission, urging it to uphold electoral stability and legal certainty.

The organisation says Fiji risks a serious electoral integrity controversy if changes to the electoral system proceed during an active election campaign period.