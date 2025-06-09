Fuel hike threatens livelihood of vendor

72-year-old Melania Moqeibau.[Photo: YVONNE RAVULA]

Seventy-two-year-old Melania Moqeibau is among the many Fijians struggling to cope with rising fuel prices, as increasing costs continue to put pressure on household budgets.

The Qauia resident relies on selling one-dollar rotis to support her family. However, the rising prices of essential items, including flour, cooking oil and kerosene, are making it increasingly difficult to sustain her small business.

Moqeibau spends about seven dollars a day on kerosene to cook the rotis she sells and is now considering whether she may need to increase her prices to keep up with expenses.

“Selling roti helps me provide for my family, but the constant increase in the prices of essential items such as flour, cooking oil and fuel is making it increasingly difficult. Despite these challenges, I continue to do my best to support my household.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lami District Council of Social Services member Taufa Qoro says the latest fuel hike is expected to have a ripple effect on household expenses, particularly for low-income families.

Qoro says people living in informal settlements and rural communities are among the most vulnerable, as many depend heavily on fuel for their daily activities and livelihoods.

“Those living in informal settlements and rural villages are particularly vulnerable, as many depend heavily on fuel for their daily activities and livelihoods. They would welcome any reduction in fuel prices to help ease the financial burden.”

As fuel prices continue to rise, many families fear further increases in the overall cost of living.