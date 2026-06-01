Cricket stuck without proper facilities

Fiji Men’s Cricket assistant coach Jone Seuvou says a lack of resources and opportunities continues to hinder the sport’s development in the country.

Speaking after Fiji’s campaign at the East Asia-Pacific (EAP) T20 World Cup Qualifier in Japan last month, Seuvou said there remains a significant gap between Fiji and its regional rivals.

He says Fiji lacks key infrastructure, including a dedicated cricket turf, while limited international exposure has also slowed the sport’s progress.

According to Seuvou, other countries often play more than 50 matches a year before competing at World Cup qualifiers, while Fiji rarely enjoys the same level of preparation.

Article continues after advertisement

He says funding remains a major challenge.

“We cant do much. All we can do is give our best durin our training sessions. But we need these things like the turf and many more games if we want to grow.”

To improve standards, Seuvou believes Fiji needs a world-class cricket facility and more regular international fixtures for its national teams.