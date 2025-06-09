Lukaku returns in style with 90th goal for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku marked his return to the Belgium side with a record-extending 90th international goal as they beat ​Croatia 2-0 away in their World Cup warm-up friendly today.

Captain Youri Tielemans took advantage of a defensive slip to score the opening goal while Belgium’s all-time top scorer Lukaku struck with the last effort ​of the match in his first game for the national ​side in 12 months.

The 33-year-old Lukaku broke away and ⁠slammed home a powerful strike to set about expunging a dismal ​campaign at club level with Napoli where he failed to start ​a single match all season and struggled with a hamstring injury.

Tielemans swept home the ball from close range in the 38th minute after the Croatia defence ​failed to clear a square pass following Jeremy Doku’s marauding ​run.

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The clash provided both teams’ coaches with an opportunity to field a large number ‌of ⁠their World Cup-bound squads, as Croatia used 10 substitutes and Belgium brought on Lukaku for a cameo appearance in the last 18 minutes.

Hans Vanaken, another of the eight subs that Belgium used, headed ​Tielemans’ 74th-minute corner ​against the ⁠crossbar.

Croatia’s Ante Budimir also struck the crossbar in the second half, while Luka Modric was denied before ​halftime by Thibaut Courtois’ sharp save.

Croatia will have another ​warm-up ⁠game against neighbours Slovenia in Varazdin on Sunday, while Belgium host Tunisia in Brussels on Saturday.

At the World Cup, Belgium begin their Group ⁠G campaign ​against Egypt in Seattle on June ​15, while Croatia’s first match in Group L is against England in Dallas on ​June 17.