LTA rejects claims of inaction

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority has refuted recent media reports alleging that it has failed to address illegal Public Service Vehicle operations.

They state that such claims are inaccurate and overlook the Authority’s ongoing enforcement efforts.

In a statement, LTA said it continues to actively monitor, detect and penalise individuals operating private and commercial vehicles as public service vehicles without the necessary permits and licences.

According to the Authority, enforcement activities have intensified in recent years, resulting in a significant increase in the number of offences detected.

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In 2024, LTA issued 1,363 Traffic Infringement Notices for illegal PSV operations.

That figure rose sharply to 2,398 in 2025, reflecting enhanced compliance operations, increased surveillance and improved detection methods.

The Authority reported that enforcement efforts have remained strong in 2026, with 1,873 TINs already issued year-to-date.

In addition, 46 vehicles have been impounded, six individuals have received final warnings, and 10 drivers have had their licences suspended for six months following legal proceedings related to illegal PSV activities.

LTA said it works closely with the Fiji Police Force and other stakeholders through joint operations and compliance initiatives aimed at identifying and deterring illegal transport operators.

The Authority warned that individuals providing public transport services without the required approvals may face penalties under the Land Transport Act and related regulations.

These include infringement notices, fines of up to $2,000, showcause proceedings, vehicle impoundments and other regulatory sanctions.

LTA also urged members of the public to use only licensed and regulated transport services.