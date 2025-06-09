Fijiana start with a win in Bordeaux

The Fiji Airways Fijiana has started their HSBC SVNS World Championship campaign in Bordeaux, France, with a 24-12 win over Japan in their first pool match.

Atelaite Buna got them on the board after a minute to lead 5-nil before Japan hit back to draw level.

There were some basic mistakes from the national side, but captain Verenaisi Bari and veteran Sesenieli Donu guided the side before Buna sliced through the defense after some scrappy play to score her second and extended Fiji’s lead to 12-5 at halftime.

Fijiana’s top tryscorer, Reapi Ulunisau, who got her 100th try in Spain last week, got the ball rolling in the second half with their third try to put them further in front 17-5.

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Ulunisau got her double from the restart, which was claimed by Donu and got the ball away to the speedster to score again.

The Japanese scored again but time was not on their side.

Fijiana’s next match is at 3:51am, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.