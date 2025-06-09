Nalumisa warns of growing landfills pressure

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s landfill sites are coming under increasing pressure, with Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa warning that urgent action is needed to reduce the amount of waste being sent to dumping grounds across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Return and Earn initiative in Nasinu, Nalumisa said waste management has become a growing challenge and is calling on Fijians to take greater responsibility for the rubbish they generate.

The Minister highlighted concerns about the country’s limited landfill capacity, saying existing sites are filling up at an alarming rate.

“The government is now trying to come up with new measures. Our rubbish dump is getting full every day. The maximum now, we don’t know where to dump that rubbish.”

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Nalumisa said initiatives such as Return and Earn can help reduce the volume of waste ending up in landfills by encouraging people to recycle bottles and cans instead of throwing them away.

“If this initiative can reduce the amount of rubbish that we take to the landfill, as well as to other dump sites around our country, then it will make a big difference.”

He urged members of the public, particularly students, to change the way they view waste and take responsibility for keeping their communities clean.

“That’s your responsibility, my responsibility, everyone’s responsibility.”

The Minister also encouraged people to embrace the principles of reducing, reusing, and recycling, saying waste should no longer be seen simply as rubbish.

“It was a waste. Now it’s becoming a resource. Something that you can earn money from.”

The Return and Earn programme allows people to receive cash refunds for eligible beverage containers, helping to reduce litter while diverting recyclable materials away from landfill sites.