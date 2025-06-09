Another Waste-to-Energy proposal emerges

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The Ministry of Environment has confirmed that another waste-to-energy proposal is being explored in Fiji, following the rejection of TNG’s Environmental Impact Assessment.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr. Sivendra Michael says the ministry has received a submission from Infinite Power, but the proposal is still at an early stage.

Dr. Michael says the developer must complete all required Environmental Impact Assessment processes before the ministry will formally review the project.

“I will not open the file and review the file until you go through the EIA processes.”

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He says the proponent is currently undertaking scoping work and consulting with stakeholders on a possible location for the project.

Dr. Michael says environmental assessments are both context-specific and location-specific, meaning the ministry cannot comment further until detailed information is submitted.

The confirmation comes as the ministry continues to defend its decision to reject TNG’s proposal, citing concerns over public health, emissions, hazardous waste management, and gaps in environmental data.