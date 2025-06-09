Drua ladies all in for round one

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The constant message from McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women captain Bitila Tawake ahead of their season opener is simple – focus on themselves and trust the work they have put in.

As the Drua prepare to face the NSW Waratahs in Round Oneof the Super W competition, Tawake says the team has spent the week concentrating on its own performance rather than becoming consumed by the challenge posed by the competition’s benchmark side.

The Waratahs have long been one of the dominant forces in Super Rugby Women’s competition, but Tawake believes her side’s success will come from sticking to its strengths.

“Our preparation this week has been about knowing they are the number one team in the competition and understanding how dominant they can be in attack and defence. But all I’m going to say is that I’m backing my girls 100 percent all the way. We’re not going to focus on the opposition too much. We’re focusing on ourselves first, the team and the result that we can produce this weekend.”

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The Drua enter the new campaign with ambitions of securing a third Super Rugby Women’s title, but Tawake insists the squad is not looking too far ahead.

Instead, the focus remains firmly on the task immediately in front of them.

“We’ve spoken about it as a group. We’re taking one game at a time. The Waratahs are our first focus for the season. We’ll concentrate on them and then move on to the next challenge after that.”

The skipper says the team continues to place emphasis on its core strengths, while regularly reviewing areas that need improvement both on and off the field.

“We’re sticking to our strengths and our basics, going back to the drawing board, reviewing performances and checking in on the girls mentally around areas where we may be lacking.”

Behind the scenes, Tawake credits a strong leadership group for helping maintain the close-knit culture that has become a hallmark of the Drua Women’s programme.

Alongside vice-captains Kolora Lomani and Alfreda Fisher, the leadership group also includes Josivini Naihamu and Carletta Yee.

The group meets weekly with their team manager and head coach Mike Legge to ensure players remain connected and supported.

“The spirit of togetherness comes from checking in on one another. If someone is having issues, we make sure they’re supported. A lot of it comes down to the mental side of things and helping each other through challenges.”

Tawake acknowledged that the demands of elite rugby can take a toll, making player welfare and team culture just as important as performance on the field.

“We try to keep the environment positive and continue lifting the girls every day. It’s not easy showing up every day because sometimes one of our teammates isn’t at 100 percent. We have to back them up, support them and give them the time they need. That’s what being a team is all about.”

With a difficult opening assignment awaiting them, the Drua captain is confident her side’s unity, preparation and belief in one another will give them every chance of starting the season on the right note.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports at 4.35pm.