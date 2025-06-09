Fifth place playoffs for Fiji 7s and Fijiana

[Source:World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s and Fijiana teams will both play in the 5th-place playoff of the HSBC SVNS World Championships in Bordeaux, France, tomorrow.

Both teams lost their quarterfinal games this morning.

The men’s team will play USA in the 5th-place playoff at 1:26 am tomorrow, while the Fijiana meet France at 1:06am.

Our men’s team went down to South Africa 14-12 just hours after the Osea Kolinisau-coached side overcame the Blitzboks 15-12 in their final pool match.

Article continues after advertisement

South Africa overcame a spirited Fiji men’s side in a dramatic Bordeaux Sevens quarterfinal to advance to the semifinals and underline their status as world champions.

Fiji began with trademark flair, striking twice in the opening minutes through Viwa Naduvalo and Kavekini Tanivanuakula, with Terio Veilawa adding a conversion to establish a commanding 12–0 lead.

The Blitzboks, however, showed their resilience and championship pedigree, responding before halftime with two tries from Sebastiaan Jobb. Ricardo Duarttee converted both, turning the contest on its head and sending South Africa into the break ahead 14–12.

The second half was a tense battle of attrition, with Fiji pressing hard to reclaim the lead but undone by a yellow card to Naduvalo that stalled their momentum.

South Africa’s defence absorbed wave after wave of pressure, holding firm until the final whistle.

The result highlighted the Blitzboks’ ability to recover from adversity and deliver in clutch moments, while Fiji were left to rue lapses in discipline and missed opportunities despite an unbeaten pool campaign.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana earlier defeated Brazil 28-24 in its final pool match before going down to Canada 29-14 in the quarterfinal.

You can watch Fiji’s games live on FBC TV.