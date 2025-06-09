Blitzboks edge Fiji in quarterfinal

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South Africa’s Blitzboks overcame a spirited Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side in a dramatic Bordeaux Sevens quarterfinal, winning 14–12 to advance to the semifinals and underline their status as world champions.

Fiji began with trademark flair, striking twice in the opening minutes through Viwa Naduvalo and Kavekini Tanivanuakula, with Terio Veilawa adding a conversion to establish a commanding 12–0 lead.

The Blitzboks, however, showed their resilience and championship pedigree, responding before halftime with two tries from Sebastiaan Jobb. Ricardo Duarttee converted both, turning the contest on its head and sending South Africa into the break ahead 14–12.

The second half was a tense battle of attrition, with Fiji pressing hard to reclaim the lead but undone by a yellow card to Naduvalo that stalled their momentum.

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South Africa’s defence absorbed wave after wave of pressure, holding firm until the final whistle.

The result highlighted the Blitzboks’ ability to recover from adversity and deliver in clutch moments, while Fiji were left to rue lapses in discipline and missed opportunities despite an unbeaten pool campaign.