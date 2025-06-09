Court arranges interpreter in meth import case

[File Photo]

Arrangements will be made for a suitable interpreter to assist Hungarian national Fonta Laszlo after defence counsel told the Lautoka High Court they had been unable to obtain instructions from their client while he remained in custody.

Laszlo is charged with the unlawful importation and unlawful possession of illicit drugs and appeared in the Lautoka High Court earlier this week.

It is alleged that on 17 April this year, Laszlo unlawfully imported and possessed 4,869.7 grams of methamphetamine.

He was intercepted by authorities at Nadi International Airport, where baggage screening allegedly revealed drugs concealed in his luggage.

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The State filed and served disclosures but sought additional time to file the Information.

Defence counsel also raised concerns about the accused’s medical condition, stating that he would be responsible for the costs associated with his surgery.

Counsel further informed the court that they had been unable to obtain instructions from the accused while he was on remand because their interpreter was not permitted entry into the remand facility.

The High Court judge said arrangements would be made for a suitable interpreter to assist the accused.

The court also indicated that defence counsel could use the court premises to obtain instructions from their client in the meantime.

The matter has been adjourned to 16 June, and Laszlo remains in custody.