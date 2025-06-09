Tom Holland praised for message on dyslexia after rejecting SNL role

[Source: BBC News]

Actor Tom Holland has been praised for his “powerful” words after opening up about the impact dyslexia has had on him.

The Spider-Man star revealed he turned down presenting Saturday Night Live (SNL) because of the “concept of trying to read something and they [the words] change”.

The US comedy sketch show features cue cards to guide hosts through their performances.

“They’ve asked me a few times to do it and the truth is that I’m just really scared,” he said, adding he’s “heavily dyslexic”.

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According to the NHS, dyslexia is a common learning difficulty where your brain works differently to most people.

It mainly affects things like reading, writing, and using numbers. There is no cure but there are things you can do to help manage the condition.

“That kind of honesty really helps others feel seen and understood,” says Kay Carter from The Dyslexia Association, adding that Holland’s words are “powerful and genuinely brave”.

James Taylor from equality charity Scope feels “it highlights the real challenges disabled people can face at work or in the spotlight”.

Speaking on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang, the 30-year-old actor said he loves SNL and “the idea of having fun and making a fool of yourself in such a creative way”.

“I’m just so petrified at the concept of trying to read something and they change.”