Drua women name 10 debutants for season opener

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women have named an exciting matchday squad featuring ten debutants for their opening round clash of the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s season this Saturday in Sydney.

Head coach Mike Legge has blended fresh talent with experienced internationals as the side prepares to take on defending champions, the Waratahs, at Leichhardt Oval. The selection reflects strong performances during pre-season, with several new players earning their first opportunity at this level.

Among those set to make their Drua debut are Vodafone Fijiana 15s representatives Varanisese Qoro and Ivamere Rokowati, alongside Nadroga lock Karavaki Lutumaibau and rising Nasinu talent Aqela Raitubu. They join a starting lineup anchored by seasoned campaigners, including captain Bitila Tawake and vice-captain Alfreda Fisher.

Up front, Karalaini Naisewa starts at loosehead prop, partnering hooker Tawake and tighthead Tiana Robanakadavu. In the second row, Mereoni Nakesa links with debutant Lutumaibau, while the loose forward trio features Carletta Yee, Nunia Daunimoala and Fisher at number eight.

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In the backline, halfback Evivi Senikarivi pairs with flyhalf Qoro, while Raitubu and Kolora Lomani take up the wing positions. Josivini Naihamu and Rokowati combine in midfield, with Litiana Vueti named at fullback.

The bench also carries a mix of experience and new talent, including Zipporah Sorokacika, Keri Lawavou, Vilisi Tivalele and Michella’e Stolz, all rewarded for strong pre-season performances.

The Drua Women will be aiming to make a strong statement in their season opener as they look to challenge the reigning champions on home soil.