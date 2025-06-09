Vanua Championship Eliminations heats up

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The race for a place in the Skipper Cup continues this weekend as teams battle for survival in the Vodafone Vanua Championship.

Following a fiercely contested opening round in the Viti Levu competition, Coastland, Namosi, Northern Bulls, Ra, Serua, and Yasawa have been eliminated, leaving the remaining sides to fight for a spot in the next stage of the championship.

In the Viti Levu Elimination Round Two fixtures, Northland will face Nasinu at Dawasamu School Grounds, Tavua takes on Ovalau at Garvey Park, and Natukoula meets Rewa at Theodore Park. All matches will kick off at 3pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Vanua Levu teams begin their campaign this weekend with Round One matches set to get underway. Bua hosts Macuata at Bua College, while Cakaudrove squares off against Taveuni at Ratu Ganilau Park, with both games also scheduled for a 3pm start.

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With championship aspirations on the line, teams will be aiming to keep their hopes alive as the road to Skipper Cup qualification intensifies.