Bus operators face fuel deficit crisis

Bus operators across the country are under severe financial pressure, facing a growing monthly shortfall as fuel prices continue to surge nationwide.

The Fiji Bus Operators Association says rising fuel costs are pushing the sector into an unsustainable position, despite efforts by operators to maintain essential services.

Association President Nisar Ali Shah says the industry is now grappling with a monthly deficit of about $5 million.

He revealed that fuel costs stood at around $2.8 million in April, with operators already recording a shortfall of approximately $1 million after expenses and revenue were accounted for.

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The situation worsened in May, when fuel consumption costs rose to $6.3 million, increasing the monthly deficit to about $4.3 million.

By June, Shah says fuel consumption costs are expected to climb further to roughly $9.5 million, widening the shortfall to around $5 million.

He says the escalating costs are placing immense strain on operators and threatening the financial sustainability of bus services nationwide.

“Definitely, there will be a reduction in the service, and then we don’t want the public to be affected with this.”

Shah says operators are continuing to absorb rising costs to ensure public transport services remain available, but warns that continued pressure may affect service levels.

The association says urgent attention is needed as fuel prices continue to drive instability across the public transport sector.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel had earlier confirmed that the government will fully subsidise the 22.5 percent bus fare increase, meaning commuters will not be required to pay the higher fares.

He says this support is in addition to the existing 10 percent bus fare subsidy already in place.

However, the association says urgent attention is needed as fuel prices continue to drive instability across the public transport sector.