Tonga Junior girls run riot

The Tonga Junior Girls sent an early warning to the rest of the field at the Pacific Schools Rugby League Championship, producing a dominant all-round performance to beat Ratu Latianara College their opponents 36-0.

Showing a combination of power, discipline and attacking flair, the young Tongans controlled proceedings from the opening whistle and never allowed their opponents a way back into the contest.

Tonga laid the platform for victory in the first half, crossing for two tries to establish a 12-0 lead at the break.

While the scoreboard reflected their dominance, it was their defensive effort that stood out, repeatedly shutting down attacking opportunities and forcing errors through relentless line speed and physicality.

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Any hopes of a second-half fightback were quickly extinguished as Tonga shifted into another gear after the restart.

The junior girls ran in five more tries in a devastating attacking display, stretching the opposition defence across the park and capitalising on every opportunity that came their way.

Their support play and ball movement proved too much to handle as the points continued to flow.

Four successful conversions added to the tally, capping off a clinical seven-try performance that underlined Tonga’s championship credentials.

Just as impressive was their work without the ball. The Tongans completed the match without conceding a single point, displaying tremendous defensive grit and commitment to keep their opponents scoreless for the entire contest.

The emphatic victory provides Tonga with a strong start to their Pacific Schools Rugby League Championship campaign and sends a clear message to rival teams that they will be among the sides to beat.

With seven tries scored and a defensive shutout achieved, it was a statement performance from a team determined to make its mark on the tournament.