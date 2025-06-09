Fiji set for Bordeaux challenge

[Source: File]

Fiji rugby fans will have a busy schedule to follow when the HSBC SVNS World Championship kicks off in Bordeaux, France, tomorrow, with both the men’s and women’s teams facing crucial pool matches across two days.

The Fiji women will be first in action, taking on Japan at 10:04pm on Friday before facing Australia at 3:51am on Saturday.

They will then wrap up their pool campaign against Brazil at 11:32pm on Saturday.

The Fiji men’s side begins its campaign against Kenya at 12:44am on Saturday before meeting Great Britain at 6:14am. Their final pool match will be against South Africa at 9:06pm on Saturday.

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Both Fiji teams face challenging draws as they look to secure places in the knockout stages of the season-ending tournament.

The men’s side has been grouped with Kenya, Great Britain, and South Africa, while the women will battle Japan, Australia, and Brazil for a place in the final rounds.

Fans can catch all of Fiji’s games live on FBC TV.