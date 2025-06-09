Government seeks health infrastructure support

[Photo: FILE]

The Health Ministry is seeking increased budget and donor support to strengthen its fight against the growing HIV crisis.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says they also need support to address critical infrastructure needs across the health sector.

He says support from the HIV Taskforce, development partners, and international organisations is helping Fiji strengthen efforts to control the spread of HIV.

Dr Lalabalavu says support from development partners is helping fund key health projects, including upgrades to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, infrastructure planning, digital health systems, and workforce development.

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While external funding is providing significant support, the Ministry continues to seek budget assistance in key areas to maintain and upgrade health facilities.

“Yes, in terms of the additional support we receive, we have assistance through the HIV Taskforce and the work being supported by MFAT, DFAT and other organisations. We are grateful for that support, which will assist us in our efforts to combat and control the spread of HIV in Fiji.”

Dr Lalabalavu adds that the Ministry’s spending remains on track with budget forecasts, and efforts are underway to improve fund utilisation.

“We are trying to improve our utilisation compared to the previous financial year. If that happens, it means we have improved in some areas. However, our goal is always to achieve 100 percent utilization by the end of the financial year.”

He says many health facilities require ongoing maintenance, upgrades and modernization to ensure they can continue providing safe, efficient and quality care to patients.