Seaweed project boosts rural incomes

The project, which began on May 25, is providing farmers with hands-on training, technical support, and essential farming materials to expand seaweed production. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

A new seaweed farming initiative in Nanuca, Cakaudrove, is set to create income opportunities for coastal communities while boosting aquaculture production in the North.

The Ministry of Fisheries’ Northern Division has launched the programme to help rural communities diversify their livelihoods and strengthen economic resilience.

The project, which began on May 25, is providing farmers with hands-on training, technical support, and essential farming materials to expand seaweed production.

A major milestone was reached with the deployment of 180 cultivation lines across the farming site, creating a structured foundation for large-scale seaweed cultivation.

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Fisheries officials worked alongside community members to install the 10-metre cultivation lines as part of efforts to establish a sustainable and productive farming operation.

The Ministry says the initiative is designed to provide alternative sources of income, improve food security, and create long-term economic benefits for maritime communities.

Work on the project will continue this week, with teams finalising installations and training to ensure the farm remains productive and sustainable in the years ahead.