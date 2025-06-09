Nasinu rewards recycling efforts

Nasinu residents can now earn cash while helping keep their communities clean through the Return and Earn initiative.

Launched in partnership with the Nasinu Town Council, the programme aims to boost recycling, reduce litter and encourage environmental responsibility by rewarding people for returning eligible beverage containers.

Speaking at the launch, Nasinu Town Council Chairman and Acting CEO Felix Magnus described the initiative as a major step towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable municipality.

“Every bottle and container returned is one less item polluting our streets, drains, rivers and our oceans.”

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Magnus says the programme provides an opportunity for residents, schools, community groups and businesses to generate income while contributing to environmental protection.

“Through this initiative, residents, schools, community groups and businesses can turn waste into value while helping protect our environment.”

He stresses that the initiative goes beyond recycling and is about building community pride and encouraging long-term behavioural change.

“This is more than a recycling programme. It is a movement to build civic pride and create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Nasinu for future generations.”

Magnus is also urging the public to make use of the collection point at Valelevu Market and take advantage of the financial benefits on offer.

“Come down to the market with the bottles and cans and you will receive cash for it. Return it and earn from it and protect our environment.”

The Nasinu Town Council hopes the initiative will strengthen community clean-up efforts under the Hands Across Nasinu campaign as it works towards restoring the municipality’s reputation as one of Fiji’s cleanest towns.