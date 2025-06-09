New Post Office expands maritime services

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Services in the maritime communities are expected to strengthen following the opening of the new Lomaloma Post Office in Vanua Balavu, Lau.

The new Post Office was constructed through a partnership between the Government and Post Fiji Limited at a total cost of approximately $480,750.

Minister for Public Enterprises Charan Jeath Singh says the facility reflects the Government’s efforts to deliver accessible services to communities across Fiji, particularly those in the maritime region.

“The completion of this facility demonstrates the government’s determination to modernize and revitalize public enterprise assets so they continue to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of our people.”

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He highlighted that post offices continue to play a vital role in connecting communities, supporting businesses, and providing access to government and financial services.

Singh adds that this reflects the Government’s commitment to ensuring that development reaches every corner of Fiji, including maritime and remote communities