US strikes Iranian sites after Iran launches drones in latest Gulf flare-up

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites on Saturday after shooting down drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of ​Hormuz, the U.S. military said, in the latest escalation complicating efforts to end the war between the two countries.

The U.S. military believed the four Iranian drones were targeting regional ‌maritime traffic, a U.S. official told Reuters. U.S. Central Command said on X that the U.S. then struck Iran’s surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, both in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s foreign ministry said that the U.S. action broke an April 8 ceasefire and that such repeated violations showed Washington had no intention of reducing tensions. It warned that the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences of its “illegal actions.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation ​for U.S. strikes and fired at four tankers trying to cross the strait without its permission.

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Kuwait’s army said on Saturday it engaged seven ballistic missiles that passed over residential areas, resulting ​in material damage but no casualties. In Bahrain, sirens sounded and residents were urged to seek shelter.

Kuwait and Bahrain condemned the strikes.