Council wants earlier fuel price notices

[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is calling for fuel price announcements to be made earlier, warning that last-minute increases are causing panic buying, long queues, and opportunities for unethical business practices.

The Council says the current system, where new fuel and LPG prices are announced on the final evening of each month before taking effect just hours later, is no longer suitable during a period of global fuel market uncertainty.

It says the latest fuel price increase on May 31 highlighted serious concerns.

The Council says the announcement triggered a rush at service stations, widespread misinformation on social media and reports of LPG suppliers withholding stock ahead of the price increase.

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Chief Executive Seema Shandil says consumers and businesses need more time to prepare for significant fuel price changes.

“We are operating in an extraordinary global fuel crisis. Waiting until the final hours of the month to announce major price hikes naturally breeds anxiety, creates structural bottlenecks at the pumps, and opens the door for unethical traders to exploit the system.”

The Consumer Council is proposing that regulators provide advance indications of expected fuel price movements or make final announcements earlier in the day to ease pressure on consumers and businesses.

“Providing a preliminary indication or forecast earlier in the week regarding the scale of expected changes will allow consumers to plan accordingly, smoothing out demand and eliminating the late-night rush.”

The Council is also calling for inspections before any fuel or LPG price adjustment to prevent stock hoarding and ensure traders comply with regulations.

At the same time, it is urging consumers not to store fuel or LPG at home, warning that doing so creates a serious fire risk for families and communities.

The Council says it will continue monitoring the market and encourages consumers to report any cases of hoarding, refusal of service or price manipulation.