Fiji steps up fight against vector borne diseases

[File Photo]

Fiji is stepping up its fight against dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases through a nationwide control program supported by more than $2 billion worth of assistance from the Hong Kong-based GX Foundation.

The initiative was officially launched last night, alongside the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the GX Foundation.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa says the program is a major step forward in protecting communities from vector-borne diseases and improving public health outcomes.

The Health Ministry says the partnership will boost Fiji’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to outbreaks while strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

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“A mission of this scale cannot be achieved alone. Therefore, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is today truly grateful to the GX Foundation for working in close collaboration with our team.”

Ravunawa says the success of the pilot phase has given the government confidence to expand the program nationwide.

He adds that this pilot phase served as a proof of concept, allowing the Ministry to evaluate the efficacy of the mosquito-length rapid test kit in selected high-risk zone.

GX Foundation Chair Leung Chun-ying says the two-year initiative includes the donation of 15,000 rapid test kits, 6,500 mosquito nets, 600 mosquito lamps and 100,000 fly sticky papers.

“Together with the Ministry, we will drastically develop a monitoring and evaluation framework, build on our training to health personnel and recipients, and run a nationwide public education campaign.”

Health officials hope the program will move Fiji away from reacting to outbreaks and towards preventing the spread of disease before communities are impacted.