Former Fiji Paddlers shine at European Championships

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Former Fiji Va’a junior paddlers Andrew Peters and Tomasi Andrea have delivered outstanding performances at the 2026 European Va’a Open Men’s 500m Sprint Championships in London.

The pair, who both came through the Tafaga Outrigger Canoe Club development pathway, competed against Europe’s best at Dorney Lake from May 15 to 17.

Peters claimed top honours, securing gold and the European Championship title, while Andrea also impressed with a strong fifth-place finish in a highly competitive field. Their success marks a significant achievement for both athletes on the միջազգային stage.

Both paddlers began their journeys in Fiji through Tafaga’s junior programme before later joining the British Army, where they are now based in England. Their rise highlights years of discipline and commitment to the sport.

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Tafaga Outrigger Canoe Club President Mark Acraman said their achievements underline the importance of grassroots development.

He noted that Peters and Andrea are examples of how Fiji can produce world-class athletes through strong junior systems, adding that their success serves as inspiration for the next generation.

The club also acknowledged the support of families, coaches, teammates and the wider Fiji Va’a community in shaping the athletes’ careers.

Meanwhile, Tafaga also celebrated rising talent Anna Morris, a 15-year-old student from Suva, who is currently ranked number one in Fiji’s open women’s sprint and marathon categories in the 2026 local regatta series.