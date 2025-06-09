Healthcare boost for Tavua

Major upgrades at Tavua Subdivisional Hospital are set to improve healthcare services for communities in the Western Division.

A new six-berth mortuary facility is nearing completion, while new showers and wheelchair-accessible amenities have also been constructed at the hospital.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says it is encouraging to see continued investment in healthcare infrastructure aimed at improving services for patients and their families.

The upgrades also include the installation of a new floor-mounted digital X-ray machine, which is expected to enhance diagnostic services and improve patient care.

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Ravunawa acknowledged the dedication and professionalism of healthcare workers at the hospital, commending their ongoing commitment to serving the community.

He says the government remains focused on strengthening healthcare infrastructure nationwide to ensure Fijians have access to quality and reliable medical services.