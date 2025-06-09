Tap cards, save bus services

Bus operators are urging commuters to use e-ticketing cards, warning that cash payments are limiting the industry’s access to government subsidies at a time of rising fuel costs.

Fiji Bus Operators Association President Nisar Ali Shah says operators can only claim the government’s 22.5 percent fare subsidy when passengers use their e-ticketing cards.

He says continued reliance on cash payments is placing additional financial pressure on operators and could eventually affect services.

“If the bus industry collapses, the taxis and this won’t be able to facilitate or transport people to and from work. It’s going to be difficult.”

Article continues after advertisement

The association has also raised concerns about delays in receiving subsidy payments since fuel prices increased in April.

However, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Shiri Krishna Gounder says the government is meeting its commitments and is currently processing payments.

He says funds are being released through Vodafone, with operators expected to receive payments today.

The government is fully absorbing the 22.5 percent fare increase introduced on May 26, in addition to the existing 10 percent bus fare subsidy, ensuring commuters do not face higher travel costs.