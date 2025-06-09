Fiji Rugby launches foundation to support players

[Source: File]

Fiji Rugby has strengthened its commitment to player welfare with the launch of the Fiji Rakavi Foundation, aimed at supporting athletes beyond their playing careers.

The initiative was unveiled by board chair John Sanday, alongside key partnerships and systems designed to improve long-term development across the sport.

Central to the rollout is a focus on education, welfare, and life after rugby for both men and women.

Sanday said the foundation represents a significant step in recognising the contributions of players and ensuring they are supported well beyond their time on the field.

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“Today, we proudly launch the Fiji Rakavi Foundation, a commitment to ensuring that our players, both men and women, continue to receive support long after their playing careers have ended.”

He added that the Foundation will provide access to education pathways, medical assistance, rehabilitation services, and transition programs, with a strong emphasis on supporting women’s rugby.

Sanday acknowledged the contribution of Fijiana players, noting the importance of equal access to opportunities and resources.

The launch also highlighted the introduction of the Life After Rugby & Sports (LARS) program, developed by Australian Pacific Management and Training, which will deliver structured education and training pathways for players and rugby communities.

The program is designed to equip athletes with skills and qualifications that extend beyond their sporting careers.

In addition, Fiji Rugby unveiled its new Rugby Management System, aimed at strengthening governance, improving player registration and welfare tracking, and enhancing overall program delivery.

Sanday said all initiatives are driven by a shared vision of prioritising people within the game.