Madigibuli guilty of wife's murder

Madigibuli outside the Suva High Court after being found guilty of murder.

A man accused of murdering his 25-year-old pregnant wife at the Waimanu Apartments in Suva in 2024 has been found guilty by the Suva High Court.

Apisai Madigibuli appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere this morning as the court delivered its verdict.

In his ruling, Justice Tuiqereqere said the State had presented sufficient and overwhelming evidence that proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

Madigibuli was convicted of the murder of his wife following the court’s assessment of the evidence presented during the trial.

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He will return to court for sentencing on the 16th of this month.