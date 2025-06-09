New study targets postpartum depression

[Photo: FILE]

A new study is underway to determine the prevalence of postpartum depression in Fiji and identify gaps in maternity care services.

The research, led by the Fijian Medical Association in partnership with the Ministry of Women, aims to address limited local data on maternal mental health and strengthen support for mothers and families.

It will survey 300 mothers who delivered at the CWM Hospital, with trained nurses conducting interviews across maternal health clinics in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Led by Dr Alipate Vakamocea, the findings are expected later this year and will be used to improve maternal health services nationwide.