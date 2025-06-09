Suspected driver fatigue claims life of a toddler

A one-year-old child has died following a motor vehicle accident along the Nadi back road, renewing calls for greater road safety and child protection.

Police say the child was one of two passengers in a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man when it veered off the road and landed in a drain on the morning of 2 May 2026.

The child was rushed to Nadi Hospital, where medical officials confirmed the death.

Initial findings suggest driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash, although investigations are ongoing and the driver is expected to be questioned.

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Authorities are again urging drivers to rest adequately and reminding parents and guardians to ensure children are safely secured at all times in moving vehicles.

The national road death toll now stands at 23, compared to 25 for the same period last year.